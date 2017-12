A man was rescued by firefighters following a fire at a home in Telford in the early hours of this morning.

Crews were called to the fire at a property on Boulton Grange in Brookside at around 3.10am.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale.

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet to put out the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.