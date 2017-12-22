Witness appeal following fatal collision between car and 19-month old boy in Minsterley

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the death of a young boy following a collision in Minsterley yesterday.

At around 11am, a collision took place involving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe and a 19-month old boy on the forecourt of Minsterley Garage / The Co-operative store on the A488 Station Road.

The 19-month old boy, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

His next of kin are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services, including the ambulance and the air ambulance, were in attendance.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Cranfield from West Mercia Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information to please come forward.

“This has been an understandably distressing incident within the community, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.

“If anyone has any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference 245s of 21 December.”