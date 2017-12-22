Thieves steal cash from ATM at Spar shop in Much Wenlock

Thieves have stolen cash from an ATM during a robbery at the Spar convenience shop in Much Wenlock.

The robbery took place at the shop on High Street shortly after 4am yesterday.

Police received reports that some people were trying to forcibly enter the shop, and that the alarm was sounding. Four men were also seen loading a vehicle – thought to be a dark-coloured Audi – that was parked on Dark Lane.

When police arrived, they found the shop’s back door had been forced open, and the ATM had been emptied.

Witnesses have stated that the four men were wearing masks to cover their faces.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Hodgson said: “We believe the four men left the scene quickly in a fairly sporty-looking Audi car, taking with them a large sum of cash. We also believe that they were heading for the West Midlands when they drove away.

“I’d like to thank the people who’ve already come forward to help our investigation by providing detailed statements about what they witnessed. If anybody else was around and about in the area around the time the robbery happened, please do get in touch and tell us what you saw.”

To report information that you believe might help the investigation please phone the police on 101 quoting incident reference number 070S of 21 December 2017. You can also leave information anonymously with the charity Crimestoppers, which is independent of the police. Phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or go online to crimestoppers-uk.org.