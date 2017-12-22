Police investigate burglaries in Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury

Police are investigating several burglaries in the Belle Vue area of Shrewsbury that have been reported over the past week.

In one incident on 19 December, it’s believed a thief walked into a property on Trinity Street through an unlocked back door, and took a mobile phone and a laptop.

In another on Longner Street on 18 December, a thief appears to have entered a house through the unlocked back door and stolen a purse.

In both cases, residents were at home when the burglaries took place.

Detective Sergeant Matt Hodgson said: “We’ve increased our patrols in the area, and will continue to do so over the coming weeks. I’d also like to encourage residents to make sure their windows, doors, and cars are properly locked, even when somebody’s at home, as this can be a very effective deterrent against an opportunistic thief.

“If you live in the Belle Vue area and have seen something you thought was suspicious – perhaps a person or group of people loitering, or observing houses – please trust your instincts and report it to the police by phoning 101. Even a small detail could be useful to our ongoing investigations.”

If you’ve seen or heard something you think might be relevant to this investigation, please phone the police non-emergency number 101. Or, to report information anonymously, please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.