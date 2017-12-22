Firefighters called to fire involving agricultural buildings at Tibberton

Firefighters were called to a fire involving agricultural buildings at Tibberton near Newport overnight.

Crews were called to the fire at just before 2.30am which involved two single storey buildings containing farm machinery.

Five fire appliances including the Water Carrier were mobilised from Newport, Oswestry, Telford and Wellington.

Operations, Fire Investigation and Safety officers were also in attendance.

West Mercia Police and a utility company were also present.