Woodcock Trust launches calling on game shooters to ‘doff their caps’ to save endangered bird

A former Shropshire game shoot owner has launched a conservation trust to promote the plight of Britain’s native woodcock and inspire game shooters to ‘cease targeting the endangered bird until its population has recovered.

The Woodcock Trust has been founded by game shooter and conservationist Charlie Pinckney who is concerned by dramatically declining native woodcock numbers.

Mr Pinckney, who ran his own small pheasant shoot on his 65-acre estate near Ludlow until 2015, has already won the support of a number of shoots that have agreed to impose a temporary ban on the targeting of woodcock.

The woodcock is considered the ultimate sporting bird to target. Bringing down a pair of woodcock with right-and-left shots from the same gun is considered such a feat of skill that it qualifies shooters for membership of the privileged Shooting Times Woodcock Club and a free bottle of gin.

Mr Pinckney is inviting game shooters to become members of the Trust. And, as an extra incentive, members witnessed doffing their cap to a pair of flying woodcock, whilst on a day’s shoot, instead of targeting them, will receive honouree membership of the Woodcock Trust’s ‘Right on & well Left Club’, a special badge and a complimentary bottle of Pinckneys own estate sloe gin.

Surveys by the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) and British Trust for Ornithology show a 29% decline in the number of breeding woodcock males from 78,346 to 55,241 between 2003 and 2013. The bird was added to the red list of Britain’s critically endangered species in 2015.

“Research indicates that there has been a substantial decline in the native woodcock population and anecdotal evidence on the ground also shows that the number of migrant birds is much lower than in the 1990s,” said Mr Pinckney.

“We want to put the focus on the woodcock, raise awareness of this special little bird and encourage the game community to act responsibly which, we believe, is refraining from shooting woodcock for the time being in order to allow their numbers to recover.

“Every bird that we can save is one more bird to breed from. The next woodcock population survey will be in 2023 so we can see what the numbers are then.

“We’re urging people to think differently about how they behave out shooting. It’s a good to leave a bird or two. Doff your cap to the woodcock and enjoy it for what it is – a beautiful and, quite frankly, a rare bird.”

Membership of the Woodcock Trust is £10 a year. The aim of the trust is to promote the conservation of native woodcock by:

• Inspiring people to refrain from shooting the bird for the time being to give the population a breathing window.

• Supporting research currently being undertaken by The Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust

• Commissioning and funding research into woodcock habitat and working with and sponsoring landowners to implement or set aside such woodland habitat

Woodcock population decline is though to be linked to loss of natural habitat due to changes in woodland management, modern farming techniques and recreational disturbance. Predators and encroachment by deer are also thought to be a factor.

The Woodcock Trust has already won the praise of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds.

Head of nature policy Jeff Knott said: “Unfortunately we do not know the full reasons for the decline in the UK’s breeding woodcock population. It seems unlikely that a single factor will be entirely to blame.

“Conservationists, land owners and the shooting community all have a part to play in helping woodcock numbers to increase as we look at the full range of threats facing woodcocks.

“The Woodcock Trust should be applauded for highlighting how all shooters can play a part in halting the decline of a species that will need our help to recover.”

Owners of game estates are among some of the first members of The Woodcock Trust. Mark Wiggin, who owns The Downton Estate, Ludlow, Shropshire, praised the aims of the Trust.

“I have joined as a member of The Woodcock Trust and we fully support the aims and objectives to promote the conservation of this rather special bird,” he said.

“Indeed we have stopped shooting woodcock on our estate in Shropshire as a result of Charlie Pinckney’s efforts in promoting their plight.”

Frank Bury, shoot organiser and owner of The Millichope Estate, near Craven Arms, Shropshire, said: “It gives as much pleasure seeing these delightful birds weave their flight path through the winter woods, doffing ones cap as they fly past, wishing them farewell, as it is to shoot at them.”

A quote from another member of The Woodcock Trust: “Thank you Charlie, I hope you will share in our excitement that we spotted two woodcock this Friday on our shoot and enjoyed watching them fly over the guns with no threat of being shot. A lovely warm and somewhat new feeling to many attending.”

For information on The Woodcock Trust visit https://www.thewoodcocktrust.co.uk/.