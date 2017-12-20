Telford robbery victims threatened with reported firearm

Police officers in Telford are investigating a report of a robbery in Leegomery where two men were threatened with what is reported to have been a firearm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the robbery on Leegate Avenue in Leegomery at around 6.15pm on Monday.

Two boys in their late teens were walking along the road when they were approached by four males who threatened the victims.

They handed over a quantity of cash and another four males are believed to have then joined the group before they all made off together in an unknown direction. The victims were uninjured but left shaken by the incident.

There are no descriptions of the offenders at this time other than they were also in their late teens.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but officers would like to speak to anyone else who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 656S of 18 December.