Shrewsbury care home gets another glowing report

A home in Shrewsbury that provides respite care for adults with learning disabilities has received the latest in a series of positive reports from the watchdog set up to monitor health and social care services.

It is the fifth time in a row that the Care Quality Commission has labelled Barleyfield House in Monkmoor, which is run by Coverage Care, as ‘good’.

Barleyfields achieved the rating across all of the categories assessed for a CQC report, including being ‘safe’, ‘effective’ ‘caring’, ‘responsive’ and ‘well-led’.

The status was awarded after an unannounced visit to the home in August when the inspector met residents, staff and spoke to relatives of people living there.

The report highlighted the kindness and compassion from staff and the “effective” care and support in place to allow residents to live as independently as possible.

Trish Owen, the Registered Manager at the home in Crowmere Road, said the achievement was down to the dedication of the small team of staff.

“I am delighted that the CQC inspectors have, once again, rated the care we provide as good with no recommendations for improvement. In the last seven years we have had five continuously good inspections, each with no notes for improvement.

“We are a small team of 14 who work hard to provide a home from home for our residents where they are treated with respect and dignity. To gain independent verification of the high standard of care we provide from the CQC is very gratifying.”

Coverage Care chief executive, David Coull said: “We are extremely proud of all of the staff at Barleyfields and the care they continue to provide to their residents.

“The report especially picked up on the positive and friendly relationships staff have with residents and how they are supported to make their own decisions wherever possible. Relatives also told the inspector about how much people enjoy staying at Barleyfields, which is a great indication of the standard of the home.”