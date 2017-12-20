New data rules on the agenda for law firm

Around 50 delegates were among the first in Shropshire to hear what new data protection rules will mean for their companies.

They attended a presentation from Martin-Kaye Solicitors in Telford, on the new General Data Protection Regulation rules that will come into force in May 2018.

The event took place at Martin-Kaye’s offices in Euston Way, and delegates heard from Jane Sarginson, a specialist barrister from Birmingham who is an accredited EU General Data Protection Regulation Practitioner.

Martin-Kaye Senior Partner, Graham Davies, said: “We were delighted to welcome Jane to our presentation and she was well-qualified to deliver the seminar as her skills have been recognised by the International Board for IT Governance.

“This was one of the earliest opportunities for companies in this area to learn from an expert in the field what the new rules will mean to the way they run their business.

“As this subject was so current, and because many companies are unclear of what their responsibilities will be, we had an excellent response to our invitations, and I’m sure it’s not the last event of this kind that we’ll be running.”

The GDPR will come into effect on May 25, 2018, and it places much greater responsibility on businesses that process personal data.

Directors and officers will shoulder more liability than ever before, and some industry experts believe they may soon be held personally liable for cyber-breaches or neglecting to prioritise cyber risk management.

Mr Davies said: “It will be crucial for organisations to review the methods they use to collect clients’ consent, and whatever process that might be, it will have to be an active opt-in approach where they individually agree to you holding their information.

“Some companies are so worried about falling foul of GDPR that they are already scrapping their entire email marketing lists, so it’s clear that accurate and relevant information is the key to navigating this minefield.

“Thanks to our topical and concise presentation, our delegates received an overview of how they will be affected by the changes, and as ever, we delivered the event in a short sharp lunchtime window so that it didn’t impact adversely on their working day.”