Ironworks hosts Festive Fun Run

The British Ironwork Centre played host to a 3k Festive Fun Run on Sunday, organised by two local Oswestry runners who are hoping to run the London Marathon, all in aid of Robert Jones and Agnus Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital.

Families of all ages and even their four-legged friends could all be seen wearing their Festive attire.

Clive Knowles, Chairman of the British Ironwork Centre said “Seeing everyone dressed as Santa’s and Elves & even Christmas trees was a real spectacle. We plan to make this an annual event with next year been bigger & better”

Operations Director, Sophia Knowles said “it was a delight to see so many families taking part & for such a great cause”

The coarse was set around the Shropshire sculpture park, with sculptures & in particular gorillas been used as kilometre markers.

Entries were capped at 170 participants including small toddlers, children and even dogs.

Prizes were awarded for best male, female, child & canine festive outfits. There were costumes & outfits that ranged from blow up reindeers to runners dressed as Christmas trees.

Goodie bags were provided for all the runners, which included mince pies, mulled wine vouchers etc.

The race started at 11am and everyone completed the fun run within an hour or two, preparations are already underway for something similar again next year.