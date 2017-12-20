FBC Manby Bowdler signs deal to support £4m training centre for manufacturers

Shropshire law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has signed a two year deal to support a state-of-the-art £4m training centre for manufacturers in the region.

Employers using the Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology (MCMT) to train their workforce and develop their apprenticeship programmes will have access to expert legal advice as part of the commitment.

The centre offers more than 65,000 sq ft of engineering and manufacturing space, equipped with technology that will ensure learners are industry-ready when they leave.

Legal experts from FBC Manby Bowdler, which has a dedicated team supporting the manufacturing sector, will deliver support to employers using the centre, including providing a full legal review, legal help line and half-year seminars on issues affecting the sector including data protection, intellectual property and HR.

MCMT has been developed by a consortium of private sector companies including automotive specialists Grainger & Worrall, Classic Motor Cars, Salop Design & Engineering and training specialist In-Comm.

Sales director at FBC Manby Bowdler, Neil Lloyd, said:

“This is an employer-led solution to close the skills gap and we are passionate about what the MCMT will deliver to manufacturing and engineering companies in this region. It is a real chance for employers to say what skills they need, an opportunity for them to invest in their future workforce and to make sure that their apprentices and existing employees are equipped with the appropriate skills for the benefit of the business.

“We are obviously delighted to become a corporate sponsor, but for us, this is a two year commitment to a partnership, working with MCMT and manufacturing sector employers to help make the centre an engineering powerhouse in the region.”

Matthew Snelson, Managing Director of the Marches Centre of Manufacturing & Technology, added his support:

“It is great to have FBC Manby Bowdler on board as a corporate sponsor. Together we can remove some of the blockers to SME growth, in both technical skills and legal services. As a region, we have a huge opportunity to grow family owned and micro-businesses, increase our value add and, in a small way, increase our economic output.”

The centre has received £1.9m of Government Growth Deal funding via the Marches LEP to bring the concept into reality, with £1.1m of private funding already pledged.

It will provide a high-tech environment for individuals to learn from engineering experts on the latest technology – all geared towards giving them opportunities to apply their new found skills on real life manufacturing situations.

Located on The Stanmore Industrial Estate in Bridgnorth, the MCMT will house dedicated fabrication, foundry, lathe, metrology, milling, robotics and vehicle trimming sections, as well as a specialist CNC Zone and spray booth/mixing capabilities.

There will also be an auditorium lecture theatre, bespoke learning environments, five vehicle ramps and a rolling road test facility.