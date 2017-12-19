Telford family launch Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards

A family from Telford, whose daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia, have launched an awards scheme that recognises the courage of children with cancer.

The Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards, in partnership with TK Maxx, celebrates the strength shown by young people (aged 0-24) who have been affected by cancer.

Skyla Upton, aged five, was given a Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Award, after being nominated for her bravery by her mum Laura Deighton.

Now they are encouraging anyone who knows a young person diagnosed with cancer to nominate them for the honour.

The awards are open to all under-18s who currently have cancer or have been treated for the disease in the last five years. All nominated children will receive a trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, t-shirt and certificate signed by a host of famous faces including Emma Thompson, Una Healy, Aston Merrygold and Peter and Emily Andre.

Laura, a dance teacher who has another daughter Lily, aged 7, recalls the moment Skyla was diagnosed with cancer like it was yesterday.

“I burst into tears because I just thought the worst,” said Laura, a dance teacher. “The consultant explained the survival rate for her type of leukaemia was really high and that helped a bit but I was still terrified.”

Skyla was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in February 2016 after experiencing what was initially thought to be growing pains in her legs.

“She had an appointment to see a specialist but, while we were waiting, she came out in bruises and started getting red dots all over her body,” said Laura.

“I was really concerned so I took her to the Princess Royal Hospital where they kept her in for tests and confirmed she had leukaemia.”

Skyla was sent to Birmingham Children’s Hospital the following day where she began a three year course of chemotherapy due to end in March next year.

“She had really blonde hair with little curls in it so it was absolutely heart-breaking to see it fall out,” added Laura. “It didn’t bother Skyla though, she’s taken it all in her stride.

“That’s why I nominated her for a Star Award. She’s been an absolute angel throughout and she’s learnt to take her tablets without any fuss, even though they make her poorly.”

Despite ongoing treatment Skyla was able to start school in September and her hair has grown back thicker than before.

“She struggles to walk long distances because of the pain in her legs but she is enjoying going to school and she loves dancing,” added Laura.

“She was absolutely thrilled with the Star Award and we’d encourage anyone who knows an eligible child to nominate them. When you see what these children go through day in, day out, you begin to get a sense of just how incredibly brave they all are. That’s why the Star Awards are so fantastic – they enable all children with cancer to be recognised.”

Around 145 children are diagnosed with cancer in the West Midlands and Shropshire region every year*

Paula Young, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens in Shropshire, said: “The Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards in partnership with TK Maxx recognises young people who have survived or are currently being treated for cancer.

“Our mission is to fund research to find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people diagnosed with cancer. We want to bring forward the day when no young person dies of the disease, and ensure that those who survive, do so with a good quality of life.

“So we’re calling on people in Shropshire to nominate inspirational youngsters for this year’s Star Awards so that we can recognise their incredible courage.”

Since 2004, TK Maxx has raised over £32 million for Cancer Research UK’s work through stock and cash donations. Of this, over £28 million is supporting pioneering research into children’s cancers specifically, and £4 million supporting general cancer research.

To nominate a child for an award, visit www.cruk.org/kidsandteens