Police continue to appeal for witnesses following collision on A41 at Bletchley

Police officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses following a collision near to Market Drayton last Friday (15 December).

At around 2.10pm, a two vehicle collision took place between a silver Land Rover Discovery pulling a horse box and a blue Vauxhall Corsa on the A41 Bletchley.

Both drivers were uninjured.

The passenger of the Land Rover, a man in his 70s, was taken by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury hospital where he remains in a potentially life threatening condition.

Investigating officers would particularly like to speak with a man and woman in a black coloured car who stopped at the scene to speak and check on the welfare of the driver of the blue Vauxhall Corsa involved and were likely unaware of the condition of the Land Rover passenger.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 407s of 15 December 2017.