New department at Alan Ward leaves other shops in the shade

Customer demand has led to Alan Ward Furniture, in Shrewsbury bringing back its curtains and blinds department after receiving requests for a daily made-to-measure service.

Within just a few days of opening, the department has been inundated with requests and assistant buyer Steph Hall said customers are thrilled with the new products. “We have a beautiful range of fabrics, including those from the prestigious Montgomery range, where curtains are made-to-measure at their factory in St Helens,” she said. “We stock the most recent collections and can provide a first quality measuring service at our store in Shrewsbury.

“Our products are perfect for dressing windows, from curtains and blinds to tracks and poles we stock the finest fabrics from leading brands such as Clarke & Clarke and Voyage. At the moment we have information going out about our winter sale and we are expecting to see even more people coming into the department over the next few weeks.”

Working in the department are sales advisors Sophie Gough and Darrel Driver, along with Ebony Smallman. Store manager Andrea Cutler is also overseeing the curtain and blinds department. Steph said their aim is to attract as much attention as possible to the department.

“Our blinds are from Rol-lite and are made in the UK – in the store we have a display where we show the blinds off at the windows,” she said. “Blinds can give a room a contemporary feel and they have been popular with a lot of our customers. There used to be a curtains and blinds department at the store but after popular demand, we decided to bring it back – we were being asked every day by customers if we did made-to-measure curtains, and now we are pleased to be able to offer this service.”