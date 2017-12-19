Festive food parcels for those in need

Severnside Housing has donated £200 to the Shrewsbury Food Bank to help fund festive food parcels for those most in need this Christmas.

Shrewsbury Food Bank, based in Longden Coleham, is run by a group of volunteers who organise and distribute parcels of donated food to individuals and families every week.

They are dedicated to helping people who find themselves in times of real hardship by addressing their most basic need – food.

Severnside has worked with the food bank for many years and often refer residents to them who are struggling to manage. This can be for many reasons, including job loss, ill health, benefit delays, homelessness or family breakdown and bereavement.

Severnside’s employment and money advice team leader, Mark Simpson explains: “We know that a growing number of our residents use the food bank and without it would find it extremely difficult to manage. Along with the money donation, our staff have offered their support by donating food as they understand that demand on food banks always increases over the Christmas period.”

Food banks are an essential service in communities across the country and in the last few years they have helped thousands of people in need.

Project leader, Karen Williams said “Shrewsbury Food Bank is pleased to be working with Severnside Housing to provide special Christmas food parcels for vulnerable families in Shropshire this Christmas. This only enhances the partnership working that exists throughout the year.”