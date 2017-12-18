First Warbirds Join RAF100 Celebrations at RAF Cosford Air Show

Organisers of the RAF Cosford Air Show have announced details of three aircraft due to display at next year’s event on Sunday 10 June.

Visitors to the Air Show, which celebrates the Royal Air Force’s centenary, will be treated to a flying display from a rare Supermarine Spitfire PRXI. This version of the Spitfire was a photo-reconnaissance aircraft, designed to operate at high altitudes and high speeds, painted blue rather than the traditional camouflage pattern. The particular aircraft which will be on display on Sunday 10th June will be Spitfire PL965, which was operated from RAF Cosford for a short-period during WWII, so the aircraft will be ‘returning home’ next June.

As well as thrilling six-hour flying display, there will be a unique static exhibition of 100 aircraft, showcasing the history of the Royal Air Force and aircraft development over the last century.

It was announced that a unique example of the Hawker Hurricane IIb – known as a ‘Hurribomber’ – will be exhibited in this line-up equipped with replica bombs and accompanied by period re-enactors. The ‘Hurribombers’, bravely carried the fight to the European mainland in late 1941 and early 1942, armed with a pair 500lb bombs, together with an up-rated armament of twelve Browning .303 inch machine guns.

Another aircraft added to the static line-up today was a Douglas C-47 Dakota, forming part of a tribute to the Berlin Airlift. The Berlin Airlift remains the largest ever humanitarian airlift in history, during which British military and civilian aircraft flew more than 540,000 tons of cargo into the city.

Air Show Deputy Director, Marilyn Summers, said, “Today’s announcement hopefully gives a flavour of what people can expect to see on Sunday 10th June 2018 as we host the most spectacular and interactive tribute to the Royal Air Force’s centenary. Air Show tickets make a great Christmas present for your loved one, and are available to purchase online and print at home so they’re also ideal as a last minute stocking filler!”

Air Show tickets will again only be available in advance, and are priced £25.00 per adult, with accompanied under-16s attending the Air Show for free, presenting excellent value for money, tickets are available from www.cosfordairshow.co.uk.