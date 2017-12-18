Amy kick starts her career with law firm

An apprentice who joined a Midlands law firm has proved such a success that she now has a full-time job at the practice.

Amy Potts joined Martin-Kaye Solicitors at their Wolverhampton office to work in the administration team after completing the first year of her A Level studies.

“During my time as an apprentice, I learned some extremely useful skills and also gained a year’s worth of experience in the world of law.

“Completing my apprenticeship meant I achieved a BTEC Level 2 Diploma in Business Administration, and I was delighted when Martin-Kaye offered me a permanent job.”

Amy is now working in the domestic conveyancing department, and the management team have been so impressed with her commitment and dedication that she has also been given the opportunity to work with one of the practice partners in an admin role.

“I’m so proud of the progress I’ve made so far in such a short time, and I’m thoroughly enjoying the experience of learning more about how a busy legal firm operates,” said Amy, who is now based at the company’s Telford office.

Practice Partner Simon Wagner said: “We’ve been incredibly pleased with the work that Amy has been doing for us, and it’s clear she has a very bright future ahead of her.

“This is a great chance for her to build the foundations of a strong career and to learn from our experienced team who are always happy to share their knowledge with their colleagues.”