Witness appeal following collision on A41 at Bletchley

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision on the A41 at Bletchley this afternoon.

At around 2.10pm, a two vehicle collision took place between a silver Land Rover Discovery pulling a horse box and a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

Both drivers were uninjured. The passenger of the Land Rover, a man in his 70s, was taken by land ambulance to Royal Shrewsbury hospital where he is currently being treated.

A road closure has been put in place by the council, whilst the area is made safe.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision and the circumstances leading to the incident.

If anyone witnessed the collision or has any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident reference 407s of 15 December 2017.