The Hive in Shrewsbury launches Christmas fundraising campaign

An arts charity and venue in the heart of Shrewsbury, The Hive, has launched its Christmas Fundraising Campaign to help raise money for the various projects it runs throughout the year.

The ‘12 days of Hive Christmas Campaign’ is asking for donations of £5 that will help support projects The Hive delivers to thousands of people in challenging circumstances across Shropshire throughout the year.

The Hive (HMM Arts Ltd) is an independent registered charity working across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin. Operating a unique creative venue in Shrewsbury town centre with a 100 seat performance space, music studio, media studio and gallery space.

Projects & Programmes Manager, Emma Croall said:

“This campaign is a great way to highlight to people the work The Hive does in their local community and gives them the opportunity to help us make a difference to the lives of even more people in this area by donating just £5 by texting HMMA05 £5 to 70070 if they can.”

The Hive works with groups including: Young Carers, Hope House Hospice, Armed Forces Families, Severnside Housing, Looked After Children and activities on the projects include band-building and music skills, pottery, Taiko drumming and more. Through these workshops, participants grow in confidence, make new friends and feel part of something that helps to develop positive self-esteem.

A young person who participated in one of these projects said:

“I would like to thank all the team at the Hive because singing is now my passion! They have helped me be the person I am today! If I wasn’t doing The Hive project I don’t know what I would be doing! Probably something boring! When I first went to the Hive I was so shy! I didn’t think I would socialise with anyone! But I have met so many amazing people and my confidence has grown so much! I used to be a closed book! I recommend this to everyone! The experience is phenomenal!”

To donate please go to www.hiveonline.org.uk/donate or text HMMA05 £5 to 70070. You can also keep up to date with the full ’12 Days of Christmas’ campaign by following us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @HiveShrewsbury