Telford man wanted for breach of probation requirements

Police in Telford are appealing for information to trace Thomas Greenwood, 27, for breach of his post sentence supervision requirements.

Mr Greenwood, failed to appear at Telford Magistrates court yesterday (Thursday, 14 December) and is wanted for failure to appear at court after being released from HMP Brinsford on 11 August 2017, following a conviction for harassment.

He is described as white, about 6ft tall, medium build.

West Mercia Police say that Mr Greenwood has links to the Telford and Birmingham area.

Investigating officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about Thomas Greenwoods’ whereabouts.

Please contact police on 101 if you can help.

If you want to give information but don’t want to give your name you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers.org.uk. Crimestoppers are not part of the police, when you contact them you won’t be identified. The only person who knows you have given information is you.