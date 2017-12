A female casualty was released from a car by firefighters after it ended up on its roof near Sheriffhales.

Three fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington to the incident on Stump Lane at around 12.17pm.

Also at the scene of the incident were an air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police.

Fire crews used small gear and one longboard to release the casualty from the vehicle.