Above national average results for Shropshire primary pupils in curriculum tests

Shropshire pupils are reaching above the national average in key subjects, show results published for last summer’s national curriculum tests for 11-year-olds.

Results show that Shropshire primary schools are amongst the best in the region, and achieving well nationally. These tests, first introduced in 2016, are more demanding than in previous years, with more expected of pupils.

The key stage 2 tables confirm the percentage of pupils achieving the nationally expected standard or above in reading, writing and mathematics combined, and the average progress scores achieved in reading, writing and mathematics separately (a calculation based on national prior attainment groups at the age of 7).

The percentage of pupils in Shropshire achieving the expected standard or above in reading, writing and mathematics combined was 62 per cent, compared to a national figure of 61 per cent – a rise for Shropshire of 11 per cent from 2016.

Many primary schools in the Shropshire Council area have achieved above the national average on all measures.

In each of reading and mathematics 75 per cent of pupils achieved at least the expected standard, compared to the respective national figures of 71 and 75 per cent. Writing was in line with the national average this year, with 76 per cent of pupils achieving or exceeding the expected standard.

These outcomes, when compared to the other 13 councils in the West Midlands, place Shropshire first in reading, third in mathematics and fifth in writing. When compared to 10 other similar councils, Shropshire was ranked first in all three subjects.

Nick Bardsley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services and education, praised the efforts of children, teachers, schools and Shropshire’s wider school communities for their hard work.

Nick said:

“Both the staff and the pupils in our schools have made great strides in coming to terms with the considerable changes of 2016, and this has resulted in even better outcomes this year.

“We have highly committed school staff who ensure that pupils get the best possible start to their education and, whilst the standards they achieve in reading, writing and mathematics are only part of the picture, it is good to see Shropshire again riding high in the West Midlands and against our statistical neighbours.

“The proportion of pupils attaining the expected standard exceeded national expectation in the key skill of reading and was in line with the expectation in writing and maths. This provides pupils with a firm foundation on which to build their future educational success.”