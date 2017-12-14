Theatre Severn adds extra panto performances following snow

Theatre Severn is putting on two additional performances of its pantomime to accommodate ticketholders who were unable to attend on Sunday 10 December due to adverse weather conditions.

The performances have been scheduled for 1pm on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 January 2018.

The theatre had come in for criticism on social media after deciding to go-ahead with performances on Sunday during the snowy weather despite other theatres in the Midlands cancelling their shows.

A post on the Theatre Severn Facebook page states:

With much to discuss and resolve during a developing situation, we regret that we were not able to speculate publicly upon potential solutions for those ticketholders at an earlier stage.

After exploring all options, additional performances have now been scheduled for 1pm on Wednesday 3 and Thursday 4 January 2018. All ticketholders who were unable to attend on Sunday will receive further advice directly regarding potential exchanges to those additional performances, or next year’s pantomime MOTHER GOOSE. Exchanges will be available via Box Office from Monday 18 December.

We are continuing to contact schools and other ticketholders affected by recent weather conditions. Schools affected by closures will be offered refunds or exchanges to MOTHER GOOSE. Other ticketholders are offered additional performances in January or an exchange to next year’s pantomime. We also hope to confirm a rescheduled screening of Oscar Wilde’s ‘A Woman of No Importance’ in due course. We will contact those ticketholders when we have further information.

Following two more sold out performances of SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS yesterday, largely attended by local schoolchildren, and two more ahead today, we have been very happy to resume normal service.

Everyone at Theatre Severn is hugely grateful to all who have attended in recent days, and also for the understanding and patience of ticketholders who could not, while we have worked to arrange those additional performances.