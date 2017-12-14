Shrewsbury North West Relief Road plans ready to be handed to Department for Transport

Shropshire Council is to hand its business case for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road to the Department for Transport next week.

At a meeting yesterday, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet heard an update on the progress made and discussed the much-needed road.

A three-week public consultation to update people about plans for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road and to ask them for their views was carried out in October.

The Shrewsbury North West Relief Road would see a four-mile bypass, running from the Ellesmere Road Roundabout at Battlefield in the north of the town to the A5 at Churncote Island.

Many say the project, which was last looked at and shelved around six years ago, is long overdue.

Speaking in October, Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

“We’re on target to deliver the refreshed outline business case to the Department for Transport by 22 December.

“The refreshed business case will allow Shropshire Council to put the concept of a north west relief road into a present day setting, where such initiatives as the Shrewsbury Integrated Transport Package and the Oxon Link Road are now programed for delivery over the next five years.

“There is currently no guarantee that a positive business case would lead to funding being awarded. However, over the next year – as the business case is examined – Shropshire Council will continue to liaise closely with the DfT, as well as the Marches LEP, and the Midlands Connect initiative to ensure that the outcome of the business case refresh has as high a profile as possible when future national construction funding is being awarded.”

The cost of the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road would be in the region of £105 million.

An animated fly-over video has been produced to show the proposed route of the road

