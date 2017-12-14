New marketing executive joins Galliers

The marketing team a leading Shropshire building company has been strengthened with the creation of a new post.

Baljit Johal joins the staff at Galliers Homes, based on Shrewsbury Business Park, which is developing sites throughout the county.

Baljit, who becomes a marketing executive with the firm, has spent the last 13 years employed by an agency and directly by clients as a media planner and buyer, working on platforms including radio, television, press, digital and social media.

She commented: “I am delighted to be joining the business at such an exciting time and am looking forward to helping Galliers to grow even further in 2018.”