Low-level flood barriers go up in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Low-level flood barriers are being deployed in the Frankwell area of Shrewsbury as the River Severn rises due to melting snow and rainfall.
The barriers were due to go up after 7pm with motorists being asked to move any vehicles parked in the vicinity of the barriers.
A peak level of between 2.8 and 3.1 metres is expected to occur at Welsh Bridge early on Friday morning.
Flood Alerts
There are currently five Flood Alerts (flooding is possible – be prepared) in force for our area on the Severn Vyrnwy Confluence, River Severn, River Worfe, Tern and Perry Catchments and Upper Teme.
Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
At 3 pm today:
The level at the Llanymynech Gauge was 3.61 metres and falling, a peak level of 3.98 metres occurred early on Thursday morning.
The level at the Maesbrook Gauge was 1.30 metres and steady.
The level at the Cae Howel Gauge was 3.57 metres and rising slowly.
The level at the Crew Green Gauge was 5.63 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 5.5 and 5.7 metres was expected to occur this afternoon.
The following roads could be affected by flooding; Melverley Green to Maesbrook road Melverley to Melverley Green road and Ponthen to Melverley road.
River Severn in Shropshire
At 3pm today:
Crew Green Gauge was 5.63 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 5.5 and 5.7 metres was expected to occur this afternoon.
Montford Gauge was 4.63 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 5.3 and 5.5 metres is expected to occur overnight.
Welsh Bridge Gauge was 2.33 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 2.8 and 3.1 metres is expected to occur early Friday morning.
Buildwas Gauge was 3.12 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3.9 and 4.2 metres is expected to occur on Friday night.
The following could be affected by flooding: Gravel Hill Lane, Sydney Avenue, Frankwell car park.
River Worfe
At 15:20 today:
The level at the Burcote Gauge was 0.38 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 0.7 and 0.9 metres is expected to occur tomorrow afternoon.
The level at the Burlington Gauge was 0.39 metres and rising slowly.
Tern and Perry Catchments
At 3 pm today:
The level at the Yeaton Gauge was 0.55 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 0.6 and 0.8 metres is expected to occur Friday morning.
The level at the Rodington Gauge was 0.92 metres and steady. A peak level of between 1.0 and 1.2 metres is expected to occur early on Friday morning.
The level at the Walcot Gauge was 1.81 metres and rising slowly. A peak level of between 1.9 and 2.1 is expected to occur early on Friday morning.
Upper Teme
At 15:30 today:
The level at the Leintwardine Gauge was 1.04 metres and falling.
The level at the Onibury Gauge was 1.67 metres and steady. A peak level of 1.9 metres occurred Thursday evening.
The level at the River Corve, Ludlow Gauge was 2.07 metres and falling.
Bit of snow isn’t going to stop us getting our flood barriers out!
Loading up Frankwell #shrewsbury defences for deployment later this evening. We’re waiting till the Panto finishes in Theatre Severn – oh yes we are!
Pic by @JamesRobertsEA pic.twitter.com/nWe3GPoe2q
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 14, 2017