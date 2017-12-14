Jail for man who carried out ‘frenzied attack’ on woman in Shrewsbury

A man who inflicted serious injuries on a woman in a frenzied attack in Shrewsbury has been jailed for nine years and 10 months.

John Reeves, aged 36 and of Copthorne Road, Shrewsbury, was sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Stafford Crown Court today (Thursday, 14 December 2017).

West Mercia Police attended a residential address in Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, shortly after 11pm on 31 March 2017. Upon arrival a woman aged in her 30s, who was known to Reeves, was found suffering from lacerations to her neck. She was taken to hospital where she fortunately survived the life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Mark Bellamy said: “Reeves is a dangerous individual who is now serving a lengthy sentence for this horrific attack. He subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal, striking her with a glass and causing severe injuries. I would personally like to commend her for her strength and bravery, I can only hope that her continuing strength will enable her to face the rest of her life in a normal as possible way, taking some solace from knowing that Reeves will be in prison for a long time.”