Face2Face gear up for production of ‘Elf the Musical JR’ at Theatre Severn

Local youth Performance Academy, Face2Face, are gearing up for their production of ‘Elf the Musical JR’.

Based on the much loved holiday film made famous by Will Ferrell, this hilarious fish out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find true identity.

The show will be premiering at Theatre Severn, on Thursday 25th January 2018. There will also be a second performance on Friday 26th. Shows start at 7:30pm on both nights.

Face2Face Head Coach, Michael Jenkins commented: “The rehearsals for ‘Elf’ are going swimmingly. The sheer talent of our Face2Face students is mesmerising to witness. It is great to see them combining all three disciplines with such skill and enthusiasm. This musical is a fun, festive treat for all ages and we can guarantee you’ll enjoy yourselves!”

Tickets for Friday night have almost sold out, and just under half remain for Thursday night’s show! Get ready to embrace your inner Elf and book your tickets for this feel-good Christmas musical.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from the Theatre Severn website. One pound from each ticket will contribute to fundraising for The Holroyd Community Theatre at Moreton Hall, Oswestry. The funds raised will help towards the building costs and general start up of this exciting new community venture.

The Face2Face Performance Academy is open to all budding performers in the local community between the ages of 9 and 18. At Face2Face, students are given expert teaching in dancing, singing and acting, whilst building confidence and having fun.

Face2Face performance academy are accepting new members in the new year. If you’d like the opportunity to perform in a professional venue and be taught by industry experts, get in touch by visiting www.moretonhallschool.com/Face2Face or by following us on Facebook @F2FAcademy and Twitter @F2FPerformance!