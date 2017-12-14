CCTV released of man police would like to speak to in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as an investigation into a reported assault continues.

The incident is believed to have happened at a premises in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, in the early hours of Saturday 14 October, when a man in his 20s is reported to have been punched by an unknown man.

The victim suffered injuries to his face that included a fractured nose and he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he is believed to have been in the area at the time and could have important information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 271s of 14 October.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, where no personal details will be taken and information will not be traced or recorded and you will not go to court. Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or get in touch via their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/