Busy time for Children’s inpatient services at PRH

Children’s inpatient services at The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford are extremely busy say’s the trust which runs the hospital.

Parents of children suffering from minor illnesses or injuries are being advised to use other more appropriate health services and allow hospitals to focus on those children with serious conditions, who need to be seen urgently.

Lisa Gilks, Children’s Ward Manager, said: “We know that if your child is feeling unwell it can be the most worrying of times; however hospitals are not always the best place to treat their condition and your child could receive more appropriate care, more quickly, by using alternative services.

“We aren’t asking people to avoid coming to hospital when it is necessary but to think carefully about when it is and isn’t appropriate. There are often more appropriate alternatives which can help people get the right treatment more easily and quicker.”

Alternative sources of care for non-critical ailments are:

• Go to a local pharmacy – they can provide advice and treat a range of minor illnesses and conditions.

• NHS 111 – Call 111 for free from any phone 24 hours a day 7 days a week, and you can quickly access appropriate health information and advice.

• You can also book urgent appointments at GP practices, often for the same day or if you are poorly out of normal working hours, you can call Shropdoc the GP Out-of-Hours service on 0333 222 66 55.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, which runs PRH and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, is working closely with other hospital Trust’s across the region to ensure children who require care are able to remain within the West Midlands.