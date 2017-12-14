Bake Off fans’ favourite to be star guest at Newport Show

The fans’ favourite from this year’s Great British Bake Off will be heading to Shropshire in his first appearance in the county as the star guest at Newport Show next year.

Liam Charles, who has been dubbed Cake Boy since his debut in the Channel 4 cooking programme, will headline the Festival of Food at the show at Chetwynd Deer Park on July 14.

The 20-year-old drama student, the youngest competitor in the 2017 cohort of amateur bakers, won legions of followers with his natural charm and sense of humour.

The Londoner won star baker during pastry week and was also on the receiving end of a famed Hollywood handshake from judge Paul for his salted peanut butter millionaire shortbreads.

He will give two 45-minute presentations in the food theatre at the show as well as meet fans.

The star guest was announced as tickets went on sale for the 2018 event. All prices have been frozen at 2017 rates and family passes have been expanded to include up to two adults and three children.

The one-day show includes The Festival of Food, which showcases the best of locally produced and sourced food and drink, with a Street Food Market, demonstrations and hands on activities for adults and children to reinforce the food journey from farm to fork.

It will have more than 140 livestock, sheep and equine classes, live music and family entertainment, vintage vehicle and machinery displays, trade stands, antique stalls, education marquee, handicraft and horticulture competitions, and fairground rides.

Show President Tony Asson said: “We are delighted to have been able to secure the first visit to Shropshire from Liam, who is very much one of the rising stars in the food world following his appearance in the Great British Bake Off.

“We are still finalising our Festival of Food programme and live main ring entertainment but, as always, the show is shaping up to be a great day out.

Tony added: “We have held prices to our 2017 rates and this represents great value for money for hours of fun for the whole family. Changing the criteria of a family ticket reflects a more inclusive approach for bigger families.”