Another historic Shropshire bridge damaged by vehicle strike

Another historic Shropshire bridge has been damaged after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, the third bridge damaged in recent months.

The Grade II* Listed Cound Arbour Bridge was closed to traffic on an emergency basis late on Tuesday afternoon following a vehicle strike that resulted in severe damage to the bridge parapet railings. The bridge carries the unclassified road over the Cound Brook near Cound.

The road will remain closed to traffic until permanent repairs can be undertaken. Traffic is currently being diverted locally via Upper Cound and the A458.

The retrieval of the damaged cast iron parapet railings is currently being undertaken by Shropshire Council’s term maintenance contractor, Ringway, but some of the railings are reported to be too badly damaged for reuse.

The full extent of the damage is currently unknown but costs will be recoverable from the vehicle owner’s insurance company.

On November 9, a lorry came off Soulton Bridge on the B5065 Soulton Road, between Wem and the A49.

The HGV landed on its side in the brook, causing significant damage to the bridge, which is a Grade II listed structure.

Work to repair the bridge is unlikely to carried out before spring 2018 as the type of material likely to be used in the repair cannot be used in cold weather.

Broad Bridge a three span Grade II Listed structure, located on the B4176 near Stableford was also damaged by a lorry on 28 November.

The bridge comprises sandstone arches, abutments, piers, spandrels, wingwalls and parapets.

Shropshire Council says the remedial works will be done in Spring 2018 due to the statutory consents required, the procurement of materials and because working with lime mortar is not suited to cold, freezing and wet conditions.

The cost of the parapet repair is estimated to be around £50,000 and will be recoverable from the vehicle owner’s insurance company.