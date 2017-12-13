Young talented Wellington artist awarded bursary ahead of London exhibition

Local Councillors in Wellington have expressed their pride at the news that Wellington Artist, Jacob Chandler, has recently been awarded a Bursary from Telford & Wrekin’s Young Person’s Scheme.

Jacob, 22, is a self-taught artist who works from home in Wellington and will be exhibiting at ‘Exhibition in The Mall’ in London this week.

He was awarded a bursary from the scheme which is funded by Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Members who have taken a voluntary reduction in allowances. The scheme provides grants of up to £1,000 per young person, to enable them to pursue their goals and aspirations, and fulfil their potential.

Arleston Councillor Angela McClements said:

“It’s really pleasing that a youngster from Wellington has received this bursary and even more pleasing that it’s gone to such a talented youngster as Jacob. We hope this award will help him progress an already impressive progression further.”

Councillor for College Ward, Lee Carter, added:

“The talent we have in the Wellington Community is phenomenal and I’m very pleased that we have been able to support Jacob who is clearly a talented individual who is putting Wellington on the map in an extraordinary way. We hope to continue with the Bursary Scheme for many years to come.”

Jacob won his award to help with the production costs for his upcoming ‘invitation only’ London Exhibition and Wellington’s talented artist is the youngest selected applicant to the Royal Birmingham Society of Artists and has also been highly commended by the Society by peer artists.

Jacob is an active member of the community in his hometown and is an energetic volunteer with Wellington’s Station Adopters Group, where the long term hope is to install a stunning sculpture at the station.

You can find out more about Jacob’s work by visiting: www.jacobchandler.co.uk