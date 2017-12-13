Whitchurch pub to host Boxing Day feast for Zac’s Christmas Miracle

A Boxing Day feast at a Whitchurch pub will help realise a Christmas miracle with a life-changing operation for a brave young local hero.

9 year-old Zac Harris has Cerebral Palsy and his family have been working hard to raise £40,000 for a special operation to help improve his mobility.

The owners of the Wheatsheaf pub in Green End, Whitchurch, have arranged to host a special Boxing Day lunch to help Zac’s Miracle appeal reach its final target.

Landlord David Wiles said:

“Since beginning fundraising just two years ago, and with the help of the people of Whitchurch, Zac’s family have almost managed to reach their target of £40,000.

“This is a huge achievement and we are extremely pleased to be able to help them over the final hurdle by hosting a great day at The Wheatsheaf on Boxing Day.

“Please buy a ticket, come along and enjoy a fantastic dinner and have a chat with Zac.”

Tickets cost just £40, and all the staff at the pub are giving their time for free so that all the proceeds go to help Zac, who is a pupil at Whitchurch Junior School.

Guests have been invited to arrive from 11.30am with free drinks on the bar and a complimentary glass of wine or two with dinner, which will be served at 12 noon.

Zac’s mum Charlene said: “This is the last fundraiser to get us to target.

“It is fantastic that all the staff at the Wheatsheaf are getting involved in our charity and doing there upmost to make it a fantastic day for all. I can’t thank them enough.

“Zac has Cerebral Palsy and walking is a real struggle for him. Although Zac attends a mainstream school, he uses a K-walker to help him get around and do simple things that most of us take for granted.

“Zac is an incredibly upbeat and happy boy, but the Cerebral Palsy frustrates him and he longs to play football and run around with the other children at school.”

“The reality is that Zac has very stiff hips, knees and ankles, so walking can be very painful and, as he gets older, the likelihood is this will only get worse and eventually he will need to use a wheelchair.”

But specialists say Zac does qualify for an operation called Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) which will loosen his hips, knees and ankles so that, following an intensive two-year physio programme and lots of hard work, he will eventually be able to walk pain free and with little assistance.

Charlene added: “Sadly, this operation is not available on the NHS so we have been aiming to raise the £40,000 needed to fund Zac’s operation.”

To book a place for the lunch call the pub on 01948 666653, visit the website or pop in to book for what will be a great occasion.