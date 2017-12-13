Shropshire’s schools start to reopen as snow begins to melt

Schools in Shropshire are beginning to reopen following disruption caused by heavy snow which began falling on Friday.

In the borough of Telford and Wrekin, just six schools will remain closed today because of weather. One of the schools which won’t be reopening is Dothill Primary who are unable to open following a burst water pipe meaning the school has no water supply.

In the Shropshire Council area around 14 schools remain closed with 15 partially open.

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council say their buildings will revert to normal opening hours today.

Tonight’s planned Carols in the Square with BBC Radio Shropshire and Shrewsbury Town Council will also go-ahead at 6pm after council teams yesterday cleared snow and ice from the area.

Travel News updated at 09:00 – 13/12/17

Due to weather conditions, for children using Elcocks service to Charlton route E3C1005 there will be a reduced service this AM with pick ups only in Waters Upton (8.15am) and Crudgington Crossroads at 8.20am.

Arriva Midlands West is operating normal bus services in Shrewsbury today.

Arriva Midlands West is operating normal bus services in Oswestry today, with the exception of service 576 which will not serve Kinnerley until roads are assessed.

Arriva Midlands West says conditions have improved in Telford but some roads are still proving unsafe at the moment, there may be delays to some services. Services will operate a normal route with the exception of the following:

9 – Not serving Broseley Wood

16 – Now on normal route

18 – Not serving Broseley Wood

96 – Not serving Eaton Constantine

Arriva Trains Wales services using the heart of Wales line remain suspended this morning with alternative bus transport in operation.

Network Rail staff have cleared numerous trees from the line but there is still some 14 miles of track to be checked and cleared during Wednesday. The hope is to reopen the Heart of Wales line on Thursday 14 December.

For more details see – https://www.journeycheck.com/arrivatrainswales/

Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride is not operating today.

School Closures

Whilst many schools have reopened today, some remain closed.

For school closures in Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For school closures in the Shropshire Council area visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures

Weather Forcast

Today: Perhaps some early icy patches, otherwise becoming windy with frequent, heavy and blustery showers, merging at times to give some longer spells of rain. Brighter spells at times, especially later. Feeling cold, despite higher temperatures than recent days. A high of 6C.

Tonight: Staying windy, with a squally area of rain, sleet and some snow, mostly over hills through the evening. Scattered heavy showers following overnight. Cold, with patchy frost and ice. A low of 0C.

Thursday: Sunny spells and scattered showers on Thursday, however slowly turning less windy through the day. Feeling cold, with patchy ice where lying snow still remains. A high of 6C.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday: Fine and sunny on Friday, but colder with a brisk northerly wind. Lighter winds on Saturday, but cloudier with a few showers, before rain arrives Sunday. Frost and ice overnight.