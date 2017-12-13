Shropshire on flood alert as recent snow and ice begins to melt

Flood alerts have been issued in Shropshire as the recent snow and ice begins to melt with further rain forecast.

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

At 3pm today, the level at the Llanymynech Gauge was 2.72 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3.5 and 3.7 metres is expected to occur overnight. Melverley to Melverley Green road and Ponthen to Melverley road

River Severn in Shropshire

At 2pm today, Crew Green Gauge was 2.22 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.3 and 5.5 metres is expected to occur overnight.

Buildwas Gauge was 1.31 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3.7 and 3.8 metres is expected to occur Friday morning.

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

At 4pm today, the level at the Rea Brook, Hookagate Gauge was 0.88 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.2 and 1.5 metres is expected to occur early this evening.