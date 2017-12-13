Shropshire on flood alert as recent snow and ice begins to melt

Flood alerts have been issued in Shropshire as the recent snow and ice begins to melt with further rain forecast.
Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
At 3pm today, the level at the Llanymynech Gauge was 2.72 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3.5 and 3.7 metres is expected to occur overnight. Melverley to Melverley Green road and Ponthen to Melverley road
River Severn in Shropshire
At 2pm today, Crew Green Gauge was 2.22 metres and rising. A peak level of between 5.3 and 5.5 metres is expected to occur overnight.
Buildwas Gauge was 1.31 metres and rising. A peak level of between 3.7 and 3.8 metres is expected to occur Friday morning.
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
At 4pm today, the level at the Rea Brook, Hookagate Gauge was 0.88 metres and rising. A peak level of between 1.2 and 1.5 metres is expected to occur early this evening.
Flood Alert – Tern & Perry catchments in #shropshire
Responding to snow melt and local rainfall. Peaking through tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/NVZgbt5MZq
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 13, 2017
Flood Alerts issued for Severn Vyrnwy confluence and Severn in #shropshire
Snow melt combined with heavy rainfall raising levels. No significant impacts expected but low lying land & rural roads may be affected. pic.twitter.com/vM89d7wT1x
— Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) December 13, 2017