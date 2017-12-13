Over fifty trees on display at St Chad’s Christmas Tree Festival

Over fifty decorated and illuminated Christmas trees have filled St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury for its sixth Christmas Tree Festival.

The trees are sponsored by local businesses, community organisations, schools, colleges and musical groups and will be on display daily until January 5th 2018.

Over 10,000 people visited St Chad’s last year and looked at the trees.

During the festival, there will also be a diverse daily programme of Christmas music, song and dance from 9th to 16th of December.

The daily programme will include performances by school choirs, musicians and dancers, recitals on St Chad’s spectacular organ, Morris dancers and handbell ringers as well as St Chad’s regular Friday ‘Concerts in the Round’.

Admission is to the festival is free.