One Month to Go to Enter the FSB Business Awards 2018

There is just one month remaining for local small businesses to enter themselves for the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018.

The closing date of 12 January 2018 is fast approaching for the regional heat of the Awards, which is open to all small businesses across the West Midlands, whether an FSB member or not.

The awards will celebrate the best of the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses and their vast contribution to both regional and national economies. With 12 different award categories to enter, the West Midlands area award ceremony will take place on 16 March 2018 at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham. Each area category winner will go forward to the national UK awards final in London in May, where the category winners and the overall FSB Small Business of the Year 2018 will be announced. The awards are free to enter.

Ray Hickinbottom, Chairman of the FSB Shropshire, Herefordshire Worcestershire region, said:

“For a chance to be recognised as the best small business in the West Midlands, as well as in the whole of the UK, I’d encourage all small businesses and the self-employed to enter the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards. SMEs are a vital part of the UK; 99.9 per cent of all private sector businesses are SMEs, providing 60 per cent of private sector jobs and having a combined annual turnover of £1.8 trillion. The past year has been one of the most challenging the small business sector has ever faced and the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards will recognise and celebrate that.”

The 12 FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards categories are:

· Business Exporter of the Year

· Ethical – Green Business of the Year

· Business and Product Innovation Award

· Digital Business of the Year

· Microbusiness of the Year

· Start-up of the Year

· Scale-up of the Year

· Family Business of the Year

· Young Entrepreneur of the Year

· Employer of the Year

· The Triumph Over Adversity Award

· Community Award (area level only)

For further information and to enter the awards visit www.fsbawards.co.uk.