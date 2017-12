A popular hotel and restaurant on the outskirts of Shrewsbury had to be evacuated yesterday evening following a fire involving a radiator.

Firefighters from Shrewsbury were called to the Mytton and Mermaid in Atcham at just after 6.30pm.

The fire involved an electric radiator in a second floor bedroom of the hotel.

Firefighters used a dry powder extinguisher to put out the small fire.