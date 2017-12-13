Final preparations underway for Shrewsbury’s Carols in the Square

Final preparations are underway for Shrewsbury’s Carols in the Square concert this evening.

Shrewsbury Town Council staff have been working hard over the last few days to ensure that the Square has been cleared of snow and ice so that the ever-popular festive event can commence from 5.30pm.

Helen Ball, town clerk for the Town Council said: “I am extremely proud of the way that our staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that the area will be ready for Carols in the Square and we hope that everyone is able to enjoy the event.

“Whilst temperatures are expected to be above zero, anyone coming along on the night is advised to wrap up warmly and take care underfoot when walking to and from the area.”

The concert, managed by Shrewsbury Town Council, will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire with Eric Smith and Clare Ashford from 6.05pm.

Shrewsbury Brass Band will be providing the music whilst Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir will lead the singing, with renditions of everyone’s favourite classic Christmas carols including While Shepherds Watched, O Little Town of Bethlehem and O Come all ye Faithful.

The concert will be shown live around the world by Shrewsbury-based Microvideo, who will be streaming the event via live.microvideo.uk.com (link will be running ahead of the event).

The concert will also be broadcast on large screens inside Shrewsbury Market Hall where shoppers can view the event whilst shopping and enjoying complimentary mulled wine and mince pies whilst stocks last and subject to a retail purchase.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Jane Mackenzie said: “The annual Carols in the Square concert is a fantastic way to mark the festive season before Christmas. The Town Council has been working extremely hard to put on this well-loved event and I am looking forward to seeing everyone in the Square singing along to the Christmas carols. It’s a great occasion with fun for all the family.”

To allow the Carols in the Square event to be held safely there will be road closures in place on High Street, Wyle Cop (NW direction) & Princess Street which will be closed from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

The Square will be closed all day, from 8am until 7.30pm.

There will be free parking from 4pm at Abbey Foregate, St Julian’s Friars & Frankwell Main Long Stay Car Parks.

Shrewsbury Shopping Centres, as well as many of the town’s independent retailers, will be open until 8pm, whilst the Market Hall will be welcoming shoppers until 9pm.