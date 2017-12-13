Chance to have your LEGO creation displayed at Shrewsbury exhibition

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery is offering people the chance to have a LEGO® model that they have built feature in next year’s LEGO: Brick History exhibition.

Brick History is at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery from 9 February and three lucky winners will get to have their creations displayed. Model makers will need to use their imagination to build a model that represents a historical theme… from scratch!

Lego® models could represent a period in history such as the Industrial Revolution or the Jurassic Age or key historical moments like the moon landing in 1969.

All models submitted as entry into the competition must be built from scratch with any kit models not be considered.

Participants’ models can be a maximum of 600mm x 600mm x 600mm with three categories for people to enter depending on their age:

5 – 11 year olds

12 – 16 year olds

17+

As well as having their model featured in the exhibition, winners will also receive Lego® worth up to £50 and one year free entry to the Museum. The competition is open until 10pm on Friday 5 January 2018 to submit an entry.

To enter this competition and have the chance to have your model featured in the LEGO: Brick History exhibition, email shrewsburymuseum@shropshire.gov.uk with the following:

A photo of your model

What historical period or history theme your model represents

Your name and age category your submission is for

The competition will be judged by Lego® enthusiast and Brick History creator, Warren Elsmore. Warren said:

“I can’t wait to see what designs the people of Shropshire and beyond can come up with! We chose History as a topic as it gave us so many ideas to work with. The world is your oyster!”

LEGO: Brick History opens at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery on Friday 9 February 2018 until 15 April 2018.