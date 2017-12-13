Berrys ranked top county-based planning consultancy in Shropshire

Shrewsbury property, business and planning firm Berrys has been rated the number one county-based planning consultancy in Shropshire for the third year running.

This is confirmed by the annual Planning Consultancy Survey which ranks Berrys in the top 50 of planning firms in the UK, based on the number of consultants and the volume of planning work.

The Survey was conducted by Planning, the professional journal for members of the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI).

“This is a great achievement that we can certainly be proud of,” said Stuart Thomas, partner and head of planning at Berrys.

“The national list ranks us among the major national planning firms and makes us the top county-based firm in Shropshire again.

“Success in planning is based on in-depth knowledge and experience and we have built up a dedicated team of chartered town planners proven to deliver positive results,” he said.

Within five years of expanding its planning department, the team now has six Royal Town Planning Institute qualified planning consultants based in Shropshire: Stuart Thomas, Helen Howie, Mandy Seedhouse, Amy Henson, Nick Williams and Mike Lloyd plus a graduate Sophie Moore and a staff of 19 in the planning team nationally.

The team’s expertise covers agricultural, residential and commercial sectors and with a team of experienced designers and architectural technicians working alongside the planners, the firm can offer a complete design service from start to finish.

“We are confident that demand for planning services will continue and we will be there to deliver successful outcomes for our clients,” he added.