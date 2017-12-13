Access cover manufacturer makes its mark in history

A Shropshire steel manufacturer has recorded its own place in history after designing access covers for a high profile project at a London museum.

The FAB PAVE™ access covers, produced by Telford based Fabweld Steel Products, have been used at London’s Natural History Museum, which is currently undergoing a major upgrade of its entrance areas.

The covers are designed to allow access to vital services below ground while blending the floor’s paving with the overall surface. FSP created a bespoke design for the project to ensure the stainless steel recessed covers were as subtle as possible.

The FAB PAVE covers were supplied to building and civil engineering merchants George Lines and installed by Blakedown Landscapes (SE) Ltd.

FAB PAVE covers already feature in several other high profile locations – the ancient Elefetheria Square in Nicosia, Cyprus, Terminal 2A – known as the Queen’s Terminal – at Heathrow airport, and at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès Cannes in France which hosts the world famous film festival.

Managing Director Richard Hilton said: “Millions of people visit the Natural History Museum each year so we are delighted that FSP was selected for this important project.

“The installer had very specific and detailed requirements to make the lifting points and stainless steel edging as subtle and elegant as possible to suit the prestigious location.

“Our designer Dan Brown worked up a bespoke solution that included a stainless steel tube to lift from with a custom fitting cap head screw that fits snugly inside the lifting points when the cover is in-situ.

“The new entrance areas that are under construction will be finished to a high standard and connect the entrance areas to the museum so it’s a privilege for our FAB PAVE access covers to feature in this flagship construction project.”