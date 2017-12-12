Tribute band to recreate Beatles performance in Whitchurch

Take a step back in time as Beatles Tribute band ‘The Mersey Beatles’ will recreate the sound of an iconic era at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

The Mersey Beatles have performed sold out shows in the USA, Australia and Europe, and now the Liverpool-born Beatles tribute band, The Mersey Beatles, are embarking on an UK Tour in 2018 that is heading to Shropshire.

The band’s GET BACK 2018 tour will visit the very same towns, cities and historic British venues that the original Fab Four first rocked in the 1960s. The Beatles played at Whitchurch’s former Town Hall Ballroom, which was located on the site of the new Civic Centre, on 19 January 1963.

Now fewer than 80 of the 200-plus British venues The Beatles played between 1957 and 1966 remain today as so many of the historic dance halls, theatres and cinemas that shook to the original Merseybeat sound have been demolished.

In a unique bid to celebrate both The Beatles’ music and the special places that helped shape that world-changing Rock ‘n’ Roll sound, The Mersey Beatles will play 12 original Fab Four venues in October and November 2018 as part of their 17-date UK tour.

They play at the Whitchurch Civic Centre on Thursday 8 November 2018.

Within a stunning two-hour show – which will brilliantly capture all the hits from Love Me Do to Let It Be – The Mersey Beatles will play the exact same songs John, Paul, George and Ringo did at the venue, allowing audiences to really ‘Get Back in time for a true Fab Four experience’.

When it comes to stage performance, The Mersey Beatles brilliantly exude the inner and outer spirit of the original Fab Four from the costumes, the haircuts, the instruments and, of course, that unmistakable and legendary Liverpool-born sound.

Formed in 1999 in Liverpool by four school friends, The Mersey Beatles have toured the world many times over.

And the band – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) cannot wait to hit the road in 2018.

Band member Steven is excited about following in his favourite bands footsteps:

“This tour is going to be amazing! We are, of course, all Beatles fans and, as Liverpool lads we’ve been obsessed with the band since we were in school. It’s going to be great to follow in the Fab Four’s footsteps and truly recreate those special shows at these wonderful and historic venues.”

While Mark added:

“We pride ourselves on bringing a true Beatles experience, covering all the eras from the days of The Cavern Club, through Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and the band’s final gig on the rooftop of the Apple offices. We cannot wait to Get Back to where it all began for the greatest band of all time.”

Tickets go on sale on at 9am on Friday December 15th via www.ticketmaster.co.uk