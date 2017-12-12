Telford College catering students invite diners to sample new menu

Diners are being welcomed to try the new menu on offer from catering and hospitality students at Telford College, as they open up their on-site restaurant to the public again in January.

The team have been serving up a special Christmas lunchtime menu in The Orange Tree, on the Haybridge Road campus, twice a week throughout November and December.

Now they have put together a brand new two or three-course menu to be served on Tuesday and Friday lunchtimes, starting on 9 January 2018.

Starters include carrot and ginger soup with spring onion bhaji, goujons of sole with lemon crushed peas, twice-baked blue cheese soufflé with pickled pear and walnut, and tandoori chicken skewers with cucumber yoghurt.

For main course, the options are seared sea bass with roasted cherry tomatoes, olives, almonds and pesto; crispy duck confit with creamed cabbage and bacon, pomme puree and red onion marmalade; pork schnitzel with fried hen’s egg, parmentier potatoes and caper and parsley butter; and wild mushroom and rocket risotto with parmesan crackling.

And the dessert choices are glazed lemon tart with compote of berries and Chantilly cream, dark chocolate mousse with hazelnuts and caramel, bread and butter pudding, or cheese and biscuits with grapes, celery and chutney.

Stuart Leggett, chef lecturer at Telford College, said:

“Opening up The Orange Tree to the public is vital to prepare the students for employment, and to help hone their skills.

“We have been taken aback by the positive response to our festive menu, and are already starting to take bookings now for our January sittings.”

The Orange Tree has two industry-standard training kitchens, and a restaurant which can seat up to 50 people.

To book a place for one of the January sittings, email: orange.tree@tcat.ac.uk, or call 01952 642445.

Lunchtime service is from 12 noon to 1.15pm, with two courses costing £7.50, and three courses for £10.