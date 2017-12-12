Snow and ice continue to disrupt travel, many schools remain closed

Motorists and commuters across Shropshire face another day of problems as snow and ice continue to cause dangerous driving conditions.

A number of schools in the Shropshire Council and Telford & Wrekin Council areas have stayed shut for another day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice which is valid until 11am this morning meaning difficult driving conditions.

Last night was the coldest night of the year so far with a temperature of -13C recorded at Shawbury.

Highways England’s National Winter and Severe Weather Team Leader, Paul Furlong, said: “We will be working around the clock to keep our roads open and free from disruption.

“Drivers are encouraged to drive to the conditions and reduce their speed as appropriate and should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel as well as any essentials such as medication.”

In Shrewsbury, heavy snow has led to the suspension of births and other inpatient services at Shrewsbury Midwife Led Unit (MLU).

The snow caused damage to part of the roof on the unit, and as a result, the delivery suites have had to be closed. It means that the MLU will not be open to deliveries or postnatal inpatients. Services are expected to be suspended until mid to late January. The MLU will remain open to outpatient services including day attendees, hearing screening and the registrar.

Hospital Appointments

Officials at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs RSH and PRH say many appointments will go ahead today as planned.

Debbie Kadum, Chief Operating Officer at SaTH, said: “Outpatient appointments and routine procedures will be proceeding as normal, as far as possible. It may be necessary for us to cancel some appointments, but we will contact any patients who are affected in plenty of time.

“If you have not been contacted, you should assume your appointment is going ahead as planned. If you have any questions, please contact us using the number on your appointment letter.

“We appreciate that not everybody will be able to get to our hospitals tomorrow and there will be some people who do not want to travel. If you can’t make your appointment, please contact us as soon as possible to let us know.

“I would like to remind people that our A&E Departments are only for people with serious illness or injury. There are alternatives out there for less serious conditions, which could mean you avoid what could be a lengthy wait in A&E.”

Latest Update – 13:00 12/12/17

Travel News

– Telford & Wrekin Council has closed Madeley Road in Ironbridge to allow workers to attend to some trees that were posing a danger following the snow.

– Monkhopton to Ditton Priors – closed due to snow/ice on steep section. Shropshire Council will deploy a tractor-mounted gritter when resources are available.

– Weston Lane, Ditton Priors – closed due to snow/ice.

– Middle Road, Ditton Priors – closed due to snow/ice.

– Oldfield Lane (on the Bridgnorth to Ludlow road)- closed due to snow/ice.

– Hillside, Ditton Priors – closed due to snow/ice.

Arriva Midlands West Oswestry Bus Services are operating but may suffer delays. Any changes are listed below:

2 – Not serving Lodgevale or Plas Madoc Estate

2A – Now serving Chirk Green, still not service to Plas Madoc Estate

2C – Operating as a 2B at the moment, not serving Plas Madoc Estate or Rock Roads

400 – Service suspended until further notice

402 – Not serving Monkmoor Road, Whitefriars or Balmoral Crescent staying main road only

403 – Service suspended until further notice

404 – Service suspended until further notice

576 – Not serving Kinnerley, Weston Lullingfield or Yeaton

Arriva Midlands West Telford Bus Services are operating but may suffer delays. Any changes are listed below:

1/2 Telford to Sutton Hill – Operating but may suffer delays

3 Telford to Brookside – Operating but may suffer delays

4 Madeley to Leegomery – Operating but may suffer delays

5 Telford to Stafford – Operating but may suffer delays

5A Telford to Donnington ASDA – Operating but may suffer delays

7 Telford to Wellington – Operating but may suffer delays

9 Telford to Wolverhampton – Operating but not serving Ironbridge, and Broseley

10 Telford to Wolverhampton – Operating but may suffer delays

11 Telford to Lawley – Operating but will not serve Synders Way (New estate)

13 Telford to Overdale – Operating but may suffer delays

14 Telford to Oakengates – Operating but not serving Ketley Bank

15 Telford to Arleston – Operating but not serving Arleston. Terminates at Wellington

16 Telford to Roden – Operating but not serving Roddington or Roden, terminating at Shawbirch

18 Telford to Much Wenlock – Suspended until further notice

19 Telford to Lightmoor – Operating but not serving Station Hill

96 Telford to Shrewsbury – Service suspended again

113/114 Telford to Bridgnorth – Main roads only

297 – Bridgnorth to Kidderminster – A roads only

738/740 – Suspended until further notice

TESCO – Suspended until further notice

Arriva Midlands West Shrewsbury Bus Services are operating but may suffer delays. Any changes are listed below:

11 – Not serving Gains Avenue

23 – Not serving Judith Butts

27 – Service having problems with ice on Glebe Road. Serving Lythwood Road instead

64/164 – Main roads only

297 – A roads only

511 – Not serving Clive

544 – Bayston Hill only

546 – Attempting normal route (may be subject to change)

738/740 – We will attempt to run the 1240 service from Ludlow as service 738

– easyBus Regional is not operating the 436 service this morning, the situation will be reviewed later this morning.

Tanat Valley Coaches plans to operate a full-service today, the following are some changes:

– Service 37 Will not operate (Meole Brace School shut).

– Service 54 Will operate via Blodwell Bank and not Nantmawr.

– Service 72 0805 ex Oswestry & 1532 ex Llanfyllin not operating (Llanfyllin High School shut)

– Service 74 Will hopefully operate via Bausley Estate if the road is ok

– Service 79 The 0730 ex TVC to Oswestry will not operate

– Service 449 The 0758 ex Babbinswood and the 1508 ex Marches will not operate (Marches shut)

– On safety grounds, Telford & Wrekin Council has suspended all Community Bus services, Dial a Ride and Wrekin Rider services.

– Shrewsbury Dial-a-Ride is not operating today.

– Arriva Trains Wales have delays or cancellations on some services, please check before travelling.

Closures and Service Cancellations

– The Local Alzheimer’s Society office covering Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin remains closed today due to the bad weather. If you need support please contact National Helpline on 0300 222 1122.

– Stagetime at Shrewsbury College is cancelled tonight due to closure of the venue on safety grounds. The class will take place next week (19/12/2017) at the same time.

– All main Telford & Wrekin Council buildings will be open to customers from 9.30am-4pm. This includes leisure centres and libraries.

– Telford & Wrekin Council leisure centres will open later at 9am and closing earlier at 4pm. Phoenix and Stirchley sites remain shut as these schools are also closed.

– Telford Ice Rink will close at 4pm so there will not be any Ice Hockey training.

– Telford & Wrekin Council’s My Options Day Activity services at Southwood centre Hollinswood, Skills and Enterprise Hub Horsehay and Wellbeing Centre Wellington will be closed today.

– Shropshire Council’s day services in Oswestry will remain closed today: Maesbury Metals, Cornerpatch, and Avalon.

– Shropshire Council’s day services in Shrewsbury will remain closed today: Abbots Wood, Aquamira and Albert Road.

– Shropshire Council’s day services Wayfarers in Market Drayton will remain closed today.

– Sure Start Children’s Centres – Groups in Shrewsbury and south Shropshire will be closed today.

– Shropshire libraries today: Ludlow closed, Church Stretton open 9:30am-4pm, Craven Arms open 9am-5pm. Ellesmere Library open 10am-4pm. Mobiles: north and Bridgnorth areas still off the road. All others open or closed as normal.

– All TMBSS centres will be closed today: Bridgnorth Education Centre, Harlescott Education Centre including the Grove Hub and Meadows Hub, Hook A Gate Education Centre, Ludlow Education Centre, Oswestry Education Centre, Sundorne Education Centre.

– Helena Lane day services in Ludlow will remain closed today due to the ongoing severe snow and ice conditions, which is making it difficult for transport.

– Greenacres Farm, our day services near Baschurch, will remain closed today.

School and College Closures

Many schools in the Shropshire Council area and Telford and Wrekin are again closed today:

For school closures in Telford and Wrekin see http://apps.telford.gov.uk/snowline/

For school closures in the Shropshire Council area visit http://shropshire.gov.uk/school-closures

Telford College is closed today:

– Haybridge campus is closed to all students.

– Kickstart at Haybridge campus is closed.

– The Willow Tree at Haybridge campus.

– Haybridge campus’ E and A block will be open for staff and managers from both sites who can safely travel into college.

– King Street campus is closed to all staff and students.

The college is expected to be open to all students and all staff on Wednesday 13 December.

Weather Forcast

Today: A sunny, but very cold start with severe frost, ice and some freezing fog patches which will be slow to clear. Skies will become cloudier through the afternoon, but it will remain dry and cold. A high of 1C.

Tonight: Turning breezier as rain spreads eastwards through the first part of the night, with some ice forming over existing snow cover. Drier later as skies clear later. A low of -4C.

Wednesday: Windy with spells of heavy and showery rain. Turning drier and brighter through the afternoon, but further rain, perhaps with some snow will arrive overnight. A high of 5C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday: Breezy on Thursday, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Colder on Friday and Saturday, but largely dry and sunny with frost and ice overnight.