Galliers hits the right note with donation

A Shropshire building firm has hit the right note with a generous donation to a local appeal.

Galliers Homes, which is constructing a range of family homes at Chetwynd Road in Newport, has handed over £500 to the music department at Adam’s Grammar School in the town.

The money will boost an appeal to raise £10,000 to buy a new high quality piano for pupils to give performances on at a range of events.

“We are very grateful to Galliers for their very generous gift which has really helped our fund raising efforts,” said Linda Sullivan, one of a group of parent volunteers who are behind the appeal.

“Music plays a huge part in school life with all age groups participating in choir, ensembles, orchestra and swing band.

“Staff and children work hard together all year rehearsing and staging performances and also participate in local events such as civic parades, Newport carnival and shows, as well as our annual summer theatre production.

“A new concert standard piano will make a real difference to us and so far we have raised over £2,000 with various efforts, which continue apace.”

Sonya Bagley of Shrewsbury-based Galliers, explained that the firm was a family-owned company which always considered the community.

“We hope to be able to be invited back to listen to the piano being played when it is finally purchased by the school,” she said.

A total of 19 four and five bedroom homes are being built at its Chetwynd Mere development, with current prices from around £365,000.