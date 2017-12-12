Complaints made over rise in private hire fares during snowy weather

Telford & Wrekin Council says it has received a number of complaints about private hire companies charging extra because of the poor weather conditions.

Those using private hire firms are being advised to always ask for the price at the time of booking a journey.

The Council sets the fares for taxis (also known as Hackney Carriages) but does not control the fares set by private hire operators.

Those charged extra by a private hire company because of the bad weather are being advised to complain directly to the firm.