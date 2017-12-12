Aaron & Partners strengthens marketing team with senior appointment

Shrewsbury legal firm Aaron & Partners LLP has strengthened its marketing team with the appointment of Christos Kottis as its new Head of Marketing.

A Chartered Marketer since 2003, Christos joins the firm with over 20 years’ experience in marketing and business development across a range of B2B sectors.

Most recently Christos, whose areas of expertise include renewable energy, industrial (MRO) distribution and publishing, has worked as a management consultant and trainer, supporting businesses with their growth strategy and management skills training. He also speaks fluent French, Greek and English.

Christos said: “I’m incredibly honoured to have been given the chance to join the team at Aaron & Partners at a time of real growth for the business.

“The ethos and values of the firm fit perfectly with the way that I have always worked. I am passionate about creating marketing strategies that achieve sustainable and profitable growth and I cannot wait to get started in what I know will be a hugely rewarding role.

“Aaron & Partners works across so many interesting and diverse sectors – many of which I’m already familiar with – so I’m confident I can make a positive difference and help drive the business on to an even brighter future.”

Mark Briegal, a partner and member of the Executive Board at Aaron & Partners, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Christos to the team and we’re confident he’s the right man for the job at what is a really exciting time for the firm.

“Christos is an extremely accomplished marketer with a fantastic track record across a large number of business sectors and we’re all excited to see what he can help us achieve.”