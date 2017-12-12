A442 night closure for footbridge ramp removal

Despite freezing temperatures and heavy snow this week, work has ploughed ahead on the new Telford footbridge project as the first of two ramps leading up to the footbridge were removed last night.

The Department for Transport-funded scheme began significant works this week. An overnight closure on Monday allowed access for a 300-tonne crane and two large wagons to lift two sections of the bridge away, weighing 18 tonnes a piece.

A further road closure with diversions in place, is planned for tonight and tomorrow between 8pm and 6am on the A442 southbound as sections of the ramp next to Platform 2 will be removed.

The second ramp, next to platform two at Telford Central, will be removed tonight and commuters will be able to access the new ramp to the footbridge from approximately 9pm.

From tomorrow morning, commuters will have to exit the platform from the now widened, north exit (opposite end to the waiting room) and walk up the new ramp to access the footbridge.

Passengers are being advised to allow a little more time when using the footbridge to familiarise themselves with the new diversions but the impact on journey times will be minimal.

The first ramp, which was between Rampart Way and the A442, provided access from the retail park where the ‘Office Outlet’ is located. Pedestrians can now use the new footpath and crossing at Rampart Way to access this area.